TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $13.40, approximately 860,775 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 565,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Raymond James downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile (NYSE:TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.