Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after buying an additional 340,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Middleby by 2,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 344,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,078,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 50,596 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,105 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.82. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

