Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.87, approximately 1,360,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 911,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

