B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 7.3%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.06, 1,943,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,922,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

