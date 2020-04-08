Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,507,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,565,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

