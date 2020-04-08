Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

ETY stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

