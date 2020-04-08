Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $770,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from to in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

