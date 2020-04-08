Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $773,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $109.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

