Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $773,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $109.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cardinal Health Inc Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Cardinal Health Inc Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $770,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $770,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock
Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $773,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $773,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report