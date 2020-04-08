Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

ALK stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.