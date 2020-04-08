Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 375,033 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 193,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

