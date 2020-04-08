Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 438,652 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 438,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cooper-Standard worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 29.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.15. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

