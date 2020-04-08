Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after buying an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IMPINJ by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,628.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 48,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and have sold 23,294 shares worth $594,958. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

