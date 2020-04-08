Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of KGRN opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

