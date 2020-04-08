Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $587,000.

NYSEARCA BSMR opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

