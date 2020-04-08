Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Renaissance International IPO ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $26.50.

