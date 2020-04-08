Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Renaissance International IPO ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $26.50.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.