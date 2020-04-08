Jane Street Group LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.73% of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA CHIL opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $34.11.

