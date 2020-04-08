Jane Street Group LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCRA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $635.23 million, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,038. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

