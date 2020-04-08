Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,329,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $163.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.36.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.70.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

