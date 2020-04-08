IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Cfra upped their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

