Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenneco by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $831,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenneco by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.