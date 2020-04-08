Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of JPC opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

