Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 35,710 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of Citi Trends worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 72.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CTRN. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $40,540.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.