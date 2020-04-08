Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $588.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

