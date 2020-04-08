Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

