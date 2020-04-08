Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 422 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 253,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

