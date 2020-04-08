Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.93. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

