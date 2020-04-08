Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

CADE opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $611.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

