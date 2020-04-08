Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,306 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.