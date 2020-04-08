Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 42,861 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,861 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

