Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIM opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

