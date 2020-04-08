Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 359,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

