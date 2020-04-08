Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 159.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.33% of Haynes International worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

