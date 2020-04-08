Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,932 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of QSR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

