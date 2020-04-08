Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Relx by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Relx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after acquiring an additional 175,328 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Relx by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

RELX opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Relx PLC has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

