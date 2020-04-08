Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Relx by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Relx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after acquiring an additional 175,328 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Relx by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

RELX opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Relx PLC has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cardinal Health Inc Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Cardinal Health Inc Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $770,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $770,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock
Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $773,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $773,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report