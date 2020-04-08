Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 486,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZD opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

