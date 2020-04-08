Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,588 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after buying an additional 424,948 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,406,452 shares of company stock worth $12,464,226 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Total stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.