Gradient Investments LLC Buys 13,223 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

