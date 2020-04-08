Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 25,699 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 85,663.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,638,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

