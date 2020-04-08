Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,755,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of Square stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,192 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

