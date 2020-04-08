Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.