Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.