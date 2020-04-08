Gradient Investments LLC Buys 9,281 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 277,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 33.7% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 218,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,034 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 398,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 223,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

