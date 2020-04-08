Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 7,508 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000.

BATS NUEM opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.