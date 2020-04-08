Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $262.35 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

