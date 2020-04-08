Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,426 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $172.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

