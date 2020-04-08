Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Northwest Natural worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 100,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

