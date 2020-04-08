Geode Capital Management LLC Has $46.98 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Viavi Solutions worth $46,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.