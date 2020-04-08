Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $46,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATY. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

