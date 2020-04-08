Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000.

VV opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

