Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 16,973 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,223,000 after buying an additional 784,180 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,218,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,235,000 after buying an additional 163,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8938 per share. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

